Alton's "Crime Free Housing" program went into effect in 2019 and was shelved in May 2021, right after Alton Mayor David Goins took office. Now, at least one member of the city council is expressing a desire to see it return, saying the program was able to arrest four of the city’s worst landlords and condemn their property.
As a result, Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee says some neighboring cities started similar programs, and one even boasts a 92% compliance rate. At last week’s city council meeting she urged Mayor Goins to make the move to reinstate the program.
Mayor Goins tells The Big Z he received a lot of complaints during his campaign about the Crime Free Housing program, and instead instituted the Nuisance Abatement Task Force.
Goins says he would be willing to look into whether portions of the former Crime Free Housing program could be rolled into the Nuisance Abatement Task Force.