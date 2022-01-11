The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole is moving forward with loosening residency requirements for many city employees. The current rule calls for most all employees aside from police and fire to live within city limits. This new proposal would allow more employees to live within 10 miles of the border.
The vote was 4-3 in favor, with Aldermen Brian Campbell, Stephanie Elliott Charlie Brake and Rosie Brown voting yes, and Nate Keener, Ray Strebel, and Carolyn MacAfee voting no. Third Ward Alderman Strebel explained his stance.
The resolution adds the words “within 10 miles of the corporate limits” to the current ordinance and excludes the city’s collective bargaining units. The discussion indicated there will be further talk to refine this resolution at a future time. The full council will meet Wednesday at 6:30pm to discuss this and other items.