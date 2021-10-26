AltonWorks is continuing its work to revitalize Alton, and another piece of the puzzle got the blessing of the Alton City Council Committee of the Whole at Monday's meeting. A redevelopment agreement to improve the lot and a new structure going up at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Ridge Street will help pay for the creation of a food truck park.
AltonWorks’ Kiku Obata said in a previous interview this is part of the vision for downtown.
The food truck park will include four to six food trucks, a bar in the shed, and is seen as a place for the community to come together and share means, according to Obata. This agreement calls for the city to pay for up to $25,000 of the project, or 25 percent upon its completion. The full council will vote on this resolution and others at tomorrow night's meeting at 6:30 p.m.