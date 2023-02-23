The Alton City Council will consider spending more of its ARPA money at its next meeting. While much of it has been spent on what have been described as urgent needs, the latest suggestions cover paying bills incurred as a result of the pandemic.
First Ward Alderwoman Betsey Allen says she wants to pay the one who came up with the document that provided strategic planning on how and where to spend the money.
The second part of that suggestion will wait at least two weeks to be introduced, as Allen says she is still gathering information to share with her fellow council members. The payment to Miles will be in the amount of $30,800. The council will consider spending $278,000 on a new street sweeper at its next meeting. The Public Works Department just returned its main sweeper to service after a long lay-off for repairs.