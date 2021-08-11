The Alton City Council is pumping the brakes on a proposal that the author of the legislation says would grab more tax money not currently coming to the city. Upon inspection of the wording, aldermen asked for and got a lay-over at this week’s city council meeting.
It was first discussed at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting when Alderman Ray Strebel voiced his concerns over what he sees as the broad scope of what the proposed resolution would cover.
Mayor David Goins read a statement from Treasurer Cameo Holland — the author of the proposed new wording — in an attempt to clarify.
The measure was laid over and could come back in modified form at the Aug. 25 meeting.