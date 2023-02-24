The redevelopment of property in downtown Alton has resulted in a renewed call for more gaming licenses. Rob Lenhardt with Mac’s Downtown approached the city council about putting machines into a restaurant he’s planning to open later this year in a building on the north side of the block bordered by 3rd Street, 4th Street, Piasa, and Belle.
That generated a brief discussion about the merits of creating a separate district for the area. First Ward Alderwoman Betsey Allen:
She says a lot of potential business owners have approached her about licensing for the area but notes the city has shown a desire to not give out any more licenses, at least at this time.