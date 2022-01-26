At least one member of the Alton City Council wants to return to meeting in-person at city hall. Carolyn MacAfee represents the city’s second ward and also chairs the Committee of the Whole and questioned the need to meet over the phone at the conclusion of this week’s meeting.
Mayor David Goins tells The Big Z he does not believe there have been many issues related to the technology of meeting remotely.
Goins says they will “play it by ear” as to when to return to in-person meetings, based on public health concerns. The Godfrey Village Board has also been meeting remotely since the beginning of the year.