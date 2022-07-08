In the wake of recent mass shootings and continued gun violence around the nation, a local lawmaker is sharing her thoughts on the matter. Alton Alderwoman Rosetta Brown shared a multi-page document about gun violence statistics and suggests solutions must start locally.
She tells The Big Z she has talked to Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido about some of her ideas.
No word yet on whether the idea has gotten any traction with the city council. She says education needs to be a part of the equation.
Brown notes gun locks are available free of charge through the police department. You can hear the full interview with Brown here: