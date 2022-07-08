gun violence.jpeg

In the wake of recent mass shootings and continued gun violence around the nation, a local lawmaker is sharing her thoughts on the matter. Alton Alderwoman Rosetta Brown shared a multi-page document about gun violence statistics and suggests solutions must start locally.

She tells The Big Z she has talked to Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido about some of her ideas.

Brown - Talked to Police chief.mp3

No word yet on whether the idea has gotten any traction with the city council. She says education needs to be a part of the equation.

Brown - Suggests education.mp3

Brown notes gun locks are available free of charge through the police department. You can hear the full interview with Brown here:

LT Brown 7-7-22.mp3