With all seven aldermen at the Alton City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, they had before them a proposed ordinance that would amend the city code to further restrict the number of video gaming licenses in the city. Three aldermen were absent from the meeting two weeks ago, leading to the layover as a courtesy to let all of the elected officials have a say.
Second Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee has introduced a resolution that would prohibit any establishment from getting a license unless it has been in continuous operation for at least 24 months. That passed unanimously. Two requests for Class A liquor licenses – the so-called “pour licenses” needed to pursue gaming – were defeated.