The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole approved a number of demolitions and surplus property sales at its meeting Monday night. Demolition appears to be coming soon for properties at 2,616 Hillcrest Avenue, 608 Brookside Avenue, and 517 Wys Avenue.
Surplus property approved for sale includes 1,420 E. 4th Street and 1,128 Highland Avenue. The potential sale of 1,217 E. 7th Street was laid over. An engineering agreement for the Fosterburg Road – Phase 3 Project was approved, and a change order for the Safe Routes to School Project also got the go-ahead. Resolutions were also passed granting approval to operate the Alton Pride Festival and the associated closure of Belle Street from 4th Street to 7th Street on September 10. The full council will meet to discuss these items and others Wednesday at 6:30pm at Alton City Hall.