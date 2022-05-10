The Alton City Council will consider a resolution at its meeting later this month to approve a number of street closures in June for a first-of-its-kind event. June 18 is the scheduled date for the inaugural Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride to commemorate the occasion of word getting to the last group of slaves to be freed in June of 1865, 2 ½ years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosetta Brown tells The Big Z how the idea for this came about.
The proposed route may be changed. As it is now, the route would take riders down the Berm Highway to Route 3 before coming back up to Broadway and winding through Alton. A route similar to the MLK Day procession is being proposed, so aldermen laid-over the resolution at Monday’s meeting. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido:
Once the ride returns to Killion Park, the 31st annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration will commence, with an opening ceremony at 11:30am.
You can hear the full conversation with Brown and Pulido here: