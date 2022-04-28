Discussion of the sale of surplus property evolved into a discussion of thinking bigger picture at Alton City Hall. Discussion about the properties at 1,217 E. 7th Street and 1,420 E. 4th Street got First Ward Alderwoman Betsy Allen talking about the creation of a master list of properties owned by the city.
Planning and Development department head Greg Caffey noted that the property on 4th Street was in an area where the city has been banking property over the past 20 years or so in hopes of future residential development, although he says it is unlikely it would happen at this time.