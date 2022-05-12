An Alton alderman would like to see future agendas be made easier for the public to understand. For example, a typical item on the agenda would read something like “consider amending Chapter 9, section 5, rule 13 of the city code.”
Fifth Ward Alderman Charlie Brake says he would like to see things like that worded differently.
The complete information is available in council packets, which is available to the public upon request of the city clerk’s office, which 6th ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott pointed out during this exchange with 1st ward Alderwoman Betsy Allen.
The city attorney said the changes “could” be made, although nothing was set in stone.