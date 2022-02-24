Alton’s 1st Ward alderman has resigned. In his letter to the Mayor, Brian Campbell says his other commitments have become too great for him to fulfill the requirements of his position as alderman. Campbell has served for five years, succeeding former 1st Ward Alderman Jim Ryan.
Campbell thanked the council for his time serving the citizens of Alton.
His replacement has already been named and sworn in. Betsy Allen will finish out the three-plus years of Campbell’s unexpired term. Allen's family is active in local government as she is the daughter of Godfrey Trustee Ben Allen and sister of Grafton council member Peter Allen.