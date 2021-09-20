Alton Alderman Nate Keener will once again hold a meet and greet event for constituents to ask him questions and voice their concerns. Coffee with Keener will be Thursday at Maeva’s Coffee on Milton Road.
This will be Keener's second meet and greet, upholding one of his campaign promises. Altonians can ask questions and learn about the City Council's work on their behalf. The event is open to anyone, not just Ward 7 residents.
Keener said his last meet and greet event was a success.
Coffee With Keener will be 6-7 p.m. Sept. 23. Maeva’s is inside the old Milton Schoolhouse. There will be no formal presentation and residents can show up and leave as they please. For more information, call Keener at (618) 208-7261.