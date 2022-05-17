Illinois American Water is announcing the reopening of one of the busiest north/south routes in Alton. Alby Street has been partially closed for weeks as the company works on its sewer separation project. Officials believe Wednesday will be the day all barricades and detour signs will be taken down.
According to information from the company, a new asphalt surface was placed last week on Alby Street between 6th Street and 12th Street. The road was opened to traffic over the weekend, but the intersection at 9th Street was closed down again to allow for sewer installation starting at that intersection and heading east on 9th Street. 9th Street will be closed from the Alby Street intersection east to Alton Street, with additional closures east as the sewer installation progresses. 12th Street pavement replacement will be starting soon. 10th Street is closed between Alby Street and George Street. Brick pavement restoration is currently happening on 8th Street.