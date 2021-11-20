A rail crossing repair project is planned in Godfrey, and that means a road closure overnight Sunday.
Humbert Road and Alby Street will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, through 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said when the railroad indicates they will be done by a certain time, they are usually true to their word.
The information from the railroad indicates this is a project to perform routine maintenance and repair. Local first responder agencies have been notified of the closure.