The sewer separation projects in downtown Alton and in other parts of the city continue, and this week includes a new closure of a portion of a major north-south route.
Alby Street between Fifth and Sixth streets will be closed, as will a portion of Sixth just east of Alby.
Meanwhile, work in the Shields Valley area is on hold while a utility pole is relocated. Road closures remain the same as last week: Chamberlain is closed north of Bozza Street to Greenwood Street, as is the intersection of Chamberlain and Walker streets. Portions of Lincoln and McKinley Streets also remain closed.
The 200 block of Market Street, in front of the Big Z studios, remains closed while the brick surface is restored. Crews are about half way done with that project and it should be completed in November.