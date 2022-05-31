The summer will see a couple of big air conditioning projects get started at East Alton Wood River High School. Beginning June 1, crews will begin the installation of a pair of large units at the school – one to cool the gym, and the other for the courtyard area in the east building.
Superintendent Rob Miller tells The Big Z the big concern is the supply chain, which has been problematic for many industries.
If that is the case, Miller says they would work around the class schedule as much as possible, planning work for non-school times like evenings, weekends, and holidays.