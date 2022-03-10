An Alton High School athlete who grabbed the state championship a couple of weeks ago has been recognized by the Alton City Council. Antonia Phillips won the state championship in the 140-pound division at the inaugural IHSA girls wrestling tournament.
Alton Mayor David Goins presented a plaque, declaring March 4th as Antonia Phillips day in the city. Phillips, who is deaf, expressed her delight through her interpreter, Aria Mellenthin.
Phillips says she would like to continue wrestling into college, and possibly compete in the Olympics. In other city council business, a resolution was introduced and passed under suspension of the rules to consider creating regulations for food truck vendors and food truck courts. A food truck park at the corner of Ridge Street and Landmarks Boulevard is nearing completion. It is a project of the group led by John and Jayne Simmons.