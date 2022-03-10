Antonia 1.jpg
Antonia 2.jpg

An Alton High School athlete who grabbed the state championship a couple of weeks ago has been recognized by the Alton City Council. Antonia Phillips won the state championship in the 140-pound division at the inaugural IHSA girls wrestling tournament.

Alton Mayor David Goins presented a plaque, declaring March 4th as Antonia Phillips day in the city. Phillips, who is deaf, expressed her delight through her interpreter, Aria Mellenthin.

Mellenthin - emotions.mp3

Phillips says she would like to continue wrestling into college, and possibly compete in the Olympics. In other city council business, a resolution was introduced and passed under suspension of the rules to consider creating regulations for food truck vendors and food truck courts. A food truck park at the corner of Ridge Street and Landmarks Boulevard is nearing completion. It is a project of the group led by John and Jayne Simmons.