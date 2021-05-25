The Alton School District Board of Education approved Vernon Curvey as a new assistant principal at Alton High School on Tuesday morning. Curvey will begin his new role on July 1.
Curvey began his teaching career as a math teacher at Alton High in 2001. He has also served as the head boys and girls cross country coach and assistant boys track coach since 2001. Curvey obtained his teaching and administrative degrees from SIUE.
Alton Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner spoke highly of Curvey’s tenure at Alton High and his transition to assistant principal.
“Vern has demonstrated his commitment to students at Alton High since his very first year here. He has excellent relationships with both students and staff. I know he is excited to transition into this new role, and so are we.”