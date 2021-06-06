Arielle Williams has been selected as the Illinois Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs.
As the state Youth of the Year, she will receive a $3,000 scholarship and advance to the Boys & Girls Club Midwest Youth of the Year Competition.
Williams has been an Alton club member for more than five years. A graduating senior at Alton High School, she was member of the cheerleading team and earned a GPA of 4.3 on a 4.0 scale. Quite an accomplishment, considering she worked throughout much of her high school career and also took nursing courses at Chamberlain College of Nursing.
Williams is an amazing, dynamic and intelligent young lady and is a great representative for Alton and the Boys & Girls Club. Like many youths, she overcame a challenging childhood and adolescence. Family is everything to her; however, the club has served as her extended family as well as an outlet. Despite the traumatic loss of her mother, she continues to make family her focus. She has elected to follow in her mother’s footsteps in becoming a nurse. She speaks proudly of her mother’s accomplishments in the field and aspires to continue her mission of helping others.
"The Boys & Girls Club of Illinois Alliance judges made a wonderful selection in choosing Arielle to represent the state in 2021," the Alton club stated in a digital newsletter. "We are proud of the fine young lady she has become, wish her much success and look forward to a very bright future for Miss Arielle."