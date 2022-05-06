Local insurance agent Mark Birmingham is announcing two scholarship winners and says these will likely be some of his last. Monica Wendle, from Marquette Catholic High School and Allie Schrumpf, from Alton High are the 49th and 50th students, to be selected for the award which has been given out annually for the past 25 years.
Birmingham tells The Big Z in his almost 40-year career with Shelter Insurance, the giving of the two scholarships brings him the most joy and satisfaction he gets.
He says he is surprised at how few students are now applying for this scholarship.