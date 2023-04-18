Hearing of vehicles missing the turn at Statehouse Square in Alton is a somewhat regular occurrence, with vehicles sometimes jumping the curb and tearing up the landscaping. The head of Pride, Inc. spoke to the Alton City Council last week about the situation and offered some possible solutions.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons says he is looking mostly at more lighting on the square as a possible remedy.
A timeline for getting this in place has not yet been established. Parsons says he is waiting on the council to approve about $30,000 to light up both Statehouse Square and 20th Street.