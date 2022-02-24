Nearly $400,000 in grants are being awarded to nine local entities by the Agency for Community Transit (ACT). The Community Action Grants program was launched in January to provide funding for entities seeking to enhance mobility, improve transportation related ADA accessibility, and promote alternative transportation options for Madison County residents.
For example, Wood River has been awarded more than $34,000 for the creation of a pedestrian and bicycle master plan. In a previous interview, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells, who is also the city’s Building and Zoning Administrator told The Big Z about the benefits of running a trail through town.
ACT committed $2 million in funding for the 2022 calendar year, with a maximum of $100,000 per project and per entity. The first recipients of ACT’s Community Action Grants funds are listed below:
• Village of Godfrey: $100,000 for phase 1 construction of a shared use path in Godfrey.
• Village of South Roxana: $36,450 for an ADA accessible UTV for public use.
• Rebuilding Together Southwest Illinois: $10,000 for the construction of wheelchair ramps at homes of low-income residents in Madison County.
• Tri-Township Park District: $73,000 for the expansion and resurfacing of a shared use path at the west end of Tri-Township Park.
• City of Troy: $100,000 to extend the trail from the MCT Silver Creek Trail to C.A. Henning School.
• YWCA of Southwest Illinois: $15,920 for ADA improvements to facility entrances.
• Collinsville Faith in Action: $7,900 for an ADA accessibility walkway and entry.
• City of Wood River: $34,630.08 for the creation of a pedestrian and bicycle master plan.
• Chestnut Health Systems: $15,000 in MCT fare products to provide clients with access to services.