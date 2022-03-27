The head of the Alton Area Landmarks Association wants a seat at the table of the newly-proposed Riverfront Development Commission. The resolution authorizing the creation of such a commission was passed at last week’s Alton City Council meeting as the city looks for direction in future plans for the area.
Alton Area Landmarks Association President Terry Sharp tells The Big Z the association has ties to the park dating back about 50 years.
That court battle actually lasted until 1987. So, what would Sharp like to see there?
As the resolution reads, the seven-member commission would include an ex-officio member of the City Council and representation from the land development industry, finance and business, river industry, tourism and recreation, the riverfront casino, public safety, and a public at large member.