The village of South Roxana is getting grant money to buy a utility terrain vehicle, or U-T-V, for use in transporting people to parks and ballfields. The 36-thousand-350-dollar grant is coming from the Agency for Community Transit. The A-C-T board allocated two-million-dollars to its community action grants program this year.
As for the South Roxana grant, the village applied through its inclusion project.
Its new U-T-V will be retrofitted to comply with Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.
A-C-T Board president Mark Achenbach says South Roxana’s innovative solution for accessible transportation to events that are typically not accessible shows the community really cares for its residents.