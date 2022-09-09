Sunday will be the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that killed thousands of people in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The football and volleyball teams at East Alton – Wood River High School are participating in a pair of remembrance ceremonies tonight and tomorrow.
Tonight’s home football game against Nokomis will feature the team wearing their 9/11 jerseys with American flags on the sleeves and the words “never forget” on the back. Athletic Director, Mark Beatty tells The Big Z veterans from both schools have been invited to come onto the field pre-game for the National Anthem.
The school’s volleyball team is hosting a tournament on Saturday and will hold a similar 9/11 tribute. That is planned for 9:30am once all schools have arrived on-campus.