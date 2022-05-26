A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Rosewood Heights Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:15pm in the 900 block of East Airline Drive. The road was closed for about two hours while emergency crews were on the scene.
That person has now been identified at 78-year-old Robert W. Stevens of the 900 block of East Airline Drive. A preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death to be blunt head and chest trauma pending toxicological testing. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges are pending at this time, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.
