The 5A’s Alton Area Animal Aid Association is hosting a golf outing in late July to raise money for their no-kill animal shelter. The nonprofit will hold their Putts for Paws 2022 Four Player Scramble at Woodlands Golf Club in Alton. All proceeds will go directly to the shelter to raise money to care for animals in need of homes.
5A’s spokesperson Liz Morelli talks about some of the attractions at the event.
The cost of entry is $400 per team or $100 per individual player. The deadline to enter is July 9th. The 5A’s Animal Shelter Putts for Paws Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday July 23rd at Woodlands Golf Club located at 2839 Harris Lane in Alton. There will be an 8 am shotgun start. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, call the 5A’s Animal Shelter at 618-462-1456.