The Vintage Voices walking tour tradition celebrated 20 years of keeping Alton history alive this October.
The interactive tour takes place at the Alton Cemetery, where actors in period costumes take on the roles of historically significant Altonians and tell their stories.
Vintage Voices broke an attendance record again this year, with nearly 600 participants. Attendees received a 20th anniversary commemorative coaster at the tours.
Vintage Voices Committee Chairman Jody Basola said they will start planning for next October’s Vintage Voices in January.
Basola said they like to do their research for historical stories and find different deceased Altonians each year. Money received from the event was donated to local organizations including the Alton Community Service League, the Alton Knights of Columbus, the Crisis Food Center, the Oasis Women’s Center, the YWCA and more.
You can follow Vintage Voices on Facebook for year-round updates.