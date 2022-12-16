A 14-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound at an Alton home Friday afternoon. Alton Police were called to Alton Memorial Hospital just before 2pm after hospital staff notified the department of a gunshot wound victim.
Investigators say the shooting happened at a home in the 400 block of Spring Street and believe the shooter and victim know each other, noting this does not appear to be a random act. The Illinois State Police assisted in processing the home and the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Alton Police at 618-463-3505 Ext 634.