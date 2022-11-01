The 105th Alton Halloween Parade was held on Monday night and here are the winners as chosen by the judges through the East End Improvement Association.
Senior Youth
1 Piasa Bird Soccer Team
2 Alton High School Dance Team
3 Marquette Catholic High School
4 Alton High School Marching 100
-0-
Junior Youth
1 East Alton Skating Academy
2 Alton Middle School
3 St. Ambrose School
4 Cub Scout Pack 8001
Commercial
1 Alton Orthopedic Sports Medicine
2 Alton Physical Therapy
3 Tarrant & Harman
4 The Home Depot
-0-
Organizations
1 Great Rivers Research & Education Center
2 Great Rivers Museum
3 Jacoby Arts Center
4 Alton Pride
-0-
Family/Neighborhood
1 Geisen Family
2 Fred’s Towing
3 Scott Schultz Jurassic
4 Don Fuller