AHS Marching 100 - Halloween 2022

The Alton High School Marching 100 in the Alton Halloween Parade (2022)

The 105th Alton Halloween Parade was held on Monday night and here are the winners as chosen by the judges through the East End Improvement Association.

Senior Youth

1 Piasa Bird Soccer Team

2 Alton High School Dance Team

3 Marquette Catholic High School

4 Alton High School Marching 100

Junior Youth

1 East Alton Skating Academy

2 Alton Middle School

3 St. Ambrose School

4 Cub Scout Pack 8001

alton halloween parade 2022 4

The Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Float (2022)

Commercial

1 Alton Orthopedic Sports Medicine

2 Alton Physical Therapy

3 Tarrant & Harman

4 The Home Depot

Organizations

1 Great Rivers Research & Education Center

2 Great Rivers Museum

3 Jacoby Arts Center

4 Alton Pride

Family/Neighborhood

1 Geisen Family

2 Fred’s Towing

3 Scott Schultz Jurassic

4 Don Fuller