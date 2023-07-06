Craddick.png

Rachael Craddic

A lifelong area resident has taken the job of Fund Development Director at Riverbend Family Ministries. Rachael Craddick will spearhead the organization's fundraising efforts and play a vital role in furthering its mission of providing strength and support to those in crisis.

Craddick tells The Big Z she’s excited about this new opportunity.

Craddick - The New Job.mp3

Riverbend Family Ministries Executive Director Tammy Iskarous says Craddick’s hiring “is an exciting milestone."

Iskarous - Why Rachael.mp3

If you want to learn more about RFM’s programs and how to get involved, contact rachaelc@my-rfm.org or (618) 251-9790.