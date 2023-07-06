A lifelong area resident has taken the job of Fund Development Director at Riverbend Family Ministries. Rachael Craddick will spearhead the organization's fundraising efforts and play a vital role in furthering its mission of providing strength and support to those in crisis.
Craddick tells The Big Z she’s excited about this new opportunity.
Riverbend Family Ministries Executive Director Tammy Iskarous says Craddick’s hiring “is an exciting milestone."
If you want to learn more about RFM’s programs and how to get involved, contact rachaelc@my-rfm.org or (618) 251-9790.