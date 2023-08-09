A former Southwestern School District superintendent has died. Don Stuckey of Medora was 88.
Stuckey also served as Assistant Regional Superintendent for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties for a time.
A celebration of life will be held Friday morning (August 11) at 10:30 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.
Stuckey also served on the board that established Lewis and Clark Community College.
Friends say his leadership in education and in the community was one of integrity, belief in others, and genuine concern for the well-being of students, staff, and families.
After retiring as an educator, Stuckey and his wife Ruth served on 18 mission trips on six continents and 14 countries with their church. They also served with the Southern Baptist Convention’s disaster relief squad, including work in New York City after the 9-11 tragedy.