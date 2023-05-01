Bringing more retail shopping options to Brighton continues to be a goal of the current administration in the village. There are options to shop at convenience stores, dollar stores, or the farmer’s markets, but Mayor Matt Kasten says there are a couple of entities he is currently talking to.
He won’t say who they are, as nothing is finalized, but he tells The Big Z there are options for available retail space, including a former video store at the main intersection in town.
He says the farm house across the highway from the Mexican restaurant is being rehabbed, and he’s hearing a food-related business is being planned for that location. Kasten reminds that to attract and keep business in town, there must be local support, adding that can be a tough sell with a big box store less than 10 minutes away in Godfrey.