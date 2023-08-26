Madison County court

The Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville
Tax evasion charges are on the horizon against the owner of Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville. 50-year-old Ryan O'Day of Edwardsville was indicted this week by a Madison County Grand Jury for theft of government funds, sales tax evasion, and filing fraudulent sales tax returns to the state of Illinois.  
 
According to the Edwardsville Intelligencer, the indictment alleges the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in sales tax from Wang Gang Asian LLC between Jan. 1, 2016, and March 20, 2019.  The indictment also alleges O'Day attempted to use false sales figures and also filed fraudulent sales and use tax returns during that period. He has a court date set for September 29 and bond was set at $125,000. The case was presented by the Illinois Attorney General's Office. O'Day also owns Chappy's which is next door to Wang Gang just off Highway 157.