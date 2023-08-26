Restaurant owner facing indictment over tax evasion
- by Mark Ellebracht - Big Z Media
-
-
- Comments
Tax evasion charges are on the horizon against the owner of Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville. 50-year-old Ryan O'Day of Edwardsville was indicted this week by a Madison County Grand Jury for theft of government funds, sales tax evasion, and filing fraudulent sales tax returns to the state of Illinois.
According to the Edwardsville Intelligencer, the indictment alleges the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in sales tax from Wang Gang Asian LLC between Jan. 1, 2016, and March 20, 2019. The indictment also alleges O'Day attempted to use false sales figures and also filed fraudulent sales and use tax returns during that period. He has a court date set for September 29 and bond was set at $125,000. The case was presented by the Illinois Attorney General's Office. O'Day also owns Chappy's which is next door to Wang Gang just off Highway 157.
Most Popular
Articles
- Attorney vows to push ahead with gun case
- Governor signs measures to protect license plate data
- Fin Inn buyout request fails
- Compromise being sought for food truck festival Wood River
- Man dies after stealing police vehicle
- Housing providers opposed to new rent control measure
- Way cleared for cannabis dispensary in Wood River
- Restaurant owner facing indictment over tax evasion
- Student struck near Roxana High School
- ‘Woke’ politics may not matter in 2024 election cycle
Sign up for daily news
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-