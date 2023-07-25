After several calls and emails from Wood River residents, developers are leaving the potential multi-million-dollar wedding venue at the altar. Developers were seeking to build the wedding venue on 10 acres in Belk Park, which the city was looking to possibly subdivide.
Numerous residents spoke in opposition to the idea at last week’s meeting of the city planning commission. Councilman Bill Dettmers, who is the liaison between the council and the planning commission, tells The Big Z he received a call from the developers Saturday.
Dettmers said he was hopeful the project could move forward at a different location, but for now the project appears to be dead.