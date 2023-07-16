You store important personal information – from passwords to banking details – on your phone. Scammers are lurking on the app stores of Apple and Google and have concocted a number of schemes you need to be aware of.
Most of these involve creating an app that mines your personal information. BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z some will seek permission to link to your bank account.
O’Brien says you need to read the app’s privacy policy before you download. Understand that any app that doesn’t have a privacy policy is probably not safe to use. Keep an eye on free trials. Do regular app housekeeping. Asking for unnecessary permissions, disappearing from your home screen, draining your battery or data even when not in use, and not doing what it promised to do are all signs of a scam.