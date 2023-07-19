A state Representative says the wrong message is being sent by dropping the case against ComEd for its role in the alleged bribery scheme involving former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Three years ago, federal prosecutors revealed a deferred prosecution agreement with ComEd alleging the nearly decade-long scheme.
“Public Official A [Madigan] controlled what measures were called for a vote in the Illinois House of Representatives and exerted substantial influence over fellow lawmakers concerning legislation affecting ComEd,” prosecutors said July 17, 2020. “The company admitted that it arranged for jobs and vendor subcontracts for [Madigan’s] political allies and workers even in instances where those people performed little or no work that they were purportedly hired by ComEd to perform.”
Under the agreement, the federal government deferred charges, but only if ComEd cooperates and pays a $200 million fine.
On Monday, a federal judge dropped the case against ComEd noting the company has fully complied with the deferred prosecution agreement.
“With the completion of the DPA and dismissal of the charge, ComEd remains committed, at all levels of the company, to the highest standards of integrity and ethical behavior for our business, and to continuing to build the trust of our customers,” said CEO Gil Quiniones. “And, as the state transitions to a cleaner energy future, all of our more than 6,300 employees, who work hard to keep the lights on each day, remain focused on continuing to deliver highly reliable, resilient, and increasingly clean power to more than 9 million residents across northern Illinois.”
State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, said the $200 million fine the utility paid doesn’t offset the $2 billion the company got for their shareholders.
“I think it’s a small drop in the bucket what they had to pay and I worry it sends the wrong message to entities throughout the state of Illinois that you can do wrong, pay a small fine and continue to do your business,” Spain told The Center Square Monday.
A former ComEd official and three lobbyists, including a close Madigan confidant, were found guilty for the scheme after a jury trial earlier this year. The case against Madigan continues. He’s pleaded not guilty and faces trial next year.
Spain reflected on the late 2020 House Special Investigating Committee looking into Madigan’s conduct.
“It was chaired by Chris Welch, who was a state Representative at that time, and he stifled and shut down the entire process insisting that it was political theater,” Spain said. “And he’s been rewarded for his actions by now serving as the Speaker of the House.”
Spain didn’t hold out much hope substantive ethics reforms would be championed at the Statehouse.
“And maybe they will never take it seriously, because how much worse does it have to get,” Spain asked.
Welch’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.