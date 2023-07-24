Lane closures are set to begin on Route 255 this Wednesday. The purpose is so Illinois Department of Transportation can resurface the highway between Route 143 and Seminary Road in Madison County.
One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.
IDOT field engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z more about the need for resurfacing on this stretch of 255.
IDOT asks drivers to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, and refrain from using mobile devices when approaching and traveling through the work zone.