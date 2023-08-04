A crack was discovered this week in a lock chamber of the Mel Price Locks and Dam, forcing the closure of the 12-hundred foot main lock. The crack was found after a towboat struck a lift gate on Tuesday prompting the closure of the longer of the two chambers.
The smaller 600-foot lock remains open and is being used as needed while repairs are made. The larger lock could reopen this weekend. Those on the water wishing to travel through the locks should be in contact with the lock master before planning your trip.