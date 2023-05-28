The Illinois House passed a $50.6 billion spending plan early Saturday along party lines, with majority Democrats eager to send it to the governor’s desk.
House Republicans say they voted against the budget proposal in part, because it did not give families a break in the estate tax.
It also failed to fund the “Invest in Kids” program that would give donors a tax credit for contributing to a scholarship program for students of low-income families.
State Representative C-D Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) questions the motivation of House Democrats.
House Republicans say a health care program for undocumented immigrants, included in the budget, will cost the state over one-billion-dollars next year.
With the governor’s signature, the new budget would take effect July first.