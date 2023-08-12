The YWCA of Alton is reminding parents the Childhood Enrichment Program is still taking registrations for the upcoming school year. The program is a state license-exempt program that provides before and after school care at their centers for students in kindergarten thru age 12.
They accept CHASI and DCFS funding, and fees vary based on various services provided.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z they serve students in the Wood River – Hartford, Roxana, and Alton school districts.
If you would like more information, call the YWCA at 465-7774, or go to: https://forms.gle/Ggn7g7H2tF3uBfBz9