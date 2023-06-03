The green flag drops on the “Enjoy Illinois 300” NASCAR Cup series race Sunday afternoon at 2:30. The eyes of the racing world will be focused on World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
Last year’s inaugural event at the track and its associated activities drew more than 100,000 spectators and generated roughly $60 million in economic impact for the region.
Madison mayor John Hamm says some lessons were learned last year and improvements made this year.
We’re told some service clubs pitched-in to help pick up trash along the roadways near the track this week.
A reminder for drivers… southbound Route 203 will be closed between Bend Road and the interstate from 7 AM until 9 PM, Saturday and Sunday. The NASCAR truck series race is Saturday.