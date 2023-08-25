More than a dozen St. Louis-area volunteers are deployed to the various disasters the American Red Cross is working. There are people from the area working in California following Hurricane Hillary, in Hawaii in response to the wildfire, and in southeast Missouri where flooding has hit Bollinger County.
Beth Elders, Executive Director for the Greater St Louis chapter tells The Big Z these volunteers do a variety of jobs.
She says volunteers are always needed.
You can learn more about volunteering by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by going to https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html#step1