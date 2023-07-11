Governor JB Pritzker is announcing record breaking hotel revenues for the past fiscal year. Hotels in Illinois generated $308-million in revenue during the last 12 months, beating the previous record set in fiscal year '19. The state also had 111-million visitors last year.
Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity director Kristin Richards says they are seeing tourism success statewide, due in large part to the " The Middle of Everything" campaign.
Visitors spent more than $44-billion in Illinois last year, nearing the record set before the pandemic.