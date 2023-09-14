The Illinois State Fair set a new attendance record this year. More than 700,000 people visited the fair last month, enjoying the mild temperatures, daily promotions, and free entertainment. State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark says another big draw was the return of the multi-purpose arena, which had a rodeo, truck and tractor pulls and monster trucks.
Clark says grandstand concert ticket sales were the second highest in the last five years with Tim McGraw and Nelly drawing crowds of over 10,000 people.