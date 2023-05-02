The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning about a multi-state salmonella outbreak connected to Gold Medal brand flour. General Mills has issued a recall of their two-, five- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all-purpose flour.
Public health spokesperson Mike Claffey says the use by dates on the affected bags are March 27th and 28th of 2024.
According to the CDC, 13 people have fallen ill with salmonella infection including two in Illinois. Symptoms include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and vomiting.