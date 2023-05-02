recall 1.jpg

The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning about a multi-state salmonella outbreak connected to Gold Medal brand flour. General Mills has issued a recall of their two-, five- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all-purpose flour.

Public health spokesperson Mike Claffey says the use by dates on the affected bags are March 27th and 28th of 2024.

claffey - bad flour 1.mp3

According to the CDC, 13 people have fallen ill with salmonella infection including two in Illinois. Symptoms include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and vomiting.