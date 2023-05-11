Saturday is REC Fest at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton. From 10am to 4pm you and your family can enjoy a celebration of recreation, exploration, and conservation, and it’s all free. The museum is next to the Mel Price Locks and Dam.
There will be activities like rock climbing and kayaking and talks on how to safely explore the outdoors. Museum director Allison Rhanor tells the Big Z there will be activities outside under the pavilion too.
Organizers say to expect more than 20 booths and activity stations. Free tours of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam will also be a part of Rec Fest.